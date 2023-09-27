Islamabad weather update today

The Met Office predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad in the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 35°C. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 106, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.