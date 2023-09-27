Search

Five children among 8 killed as rocket launcher shell explodes in Kandhkot

Web Desk
01:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023
Five children among 8 killed as rocket launcher shell explodes in Kandhkot
KANDHKOT – Tragedy struck in Sindh’s Kandhkot district on Wednesday when a rocket launcher’s shell exploded in a house, claiming the lives of eight people, including five children, while injuring five others.

Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso reported that the incident occurred in a house situated in the Ghora Ghat area of the riverine region.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the rocket launcher was discovered by children on agricultural land, and they unknowingly brought it home, where it tragically detonated.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams swiftly transported the bodies and injured individuals to the hospital. Law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, Sindh’s caretaker Chief Minister, Maqbool Baqar, took immediate notice and sought a comprehensive report from Inspector-General (IG) Dr Riffat Mukhtar.

The interim CM raised questions about how the rocket launcher ended up in the village. He inquired whether there was an attempt to smuggle a cache of weapons into the riverine areas and if any accomplices of criminals were present in the village. He urged the submission of a detailed report to address these concerns.

