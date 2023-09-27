Lahore weather update

The Met Office predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next 12 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Lahore in the next 24 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 34°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 155, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

