Search

PakistanWeather

Lahore weather update

Web Desk
11:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2023
Lahore weather
Source: File photo

The Met Office predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next 12 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Lahore in the next 24 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 34°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 155, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.  

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Sep-2023/lahore-weather-update-today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:43 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update

12:11 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Islamabad weather update today

12:55 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Islamabad weather update today

12:26 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Lahore weather update today

12:01 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update today

01:14 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Update on Karachi Weather

Advertisement

Latest

12:43 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update

Horoscope

09:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 27, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.05 292.15
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.05 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 27, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: