NEPRA once again raises power tariff for Karachi consumers

Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has given green light to a significant increase in electricity rates for power consumers in Karachi.

The development has sent shockwaves through the Karachi Electric consumers who will now have to bear the burden of an additional Rs4.45 per unit on their electricity bills.

This increase, approved as part of the first-quarter adjustment for the previous financial year, has left many residents of Karachi reeling from the news.

The repercussions of this decision are set to be felt in the coming months, as additional collections from electricity consumers will be implemented in October and November of 2023, according to Nepra's announcement.

For consumers with a monthly consumption of 300 units, the increase will translate to an additional cost of 1 rupee and 48 paisa per unit.

Those who use more electricity, specifically 301 units or more, will see a steeper increase, with electricity rates surging to 3 rupees and 21 paise per unit.

Karachi's residents, who are already grappling with various economic challenges, including rising inflation, are understandably concerned about the impact of this electricity tariff hike on their household budgets. The increase comes at a time when many are already struggling to make ends meet, and it is expected to put additional pressure on the cost of living for the city's residents.