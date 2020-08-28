Maya Ali looks ethereal in white in recent Instagram post

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. We all are a fan of her acting skills, but one can't deny the fact that she's a total fashionista and stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

The starlet has always been a vision in white and she looks nothing but perfection in photos she shared on Instagram on Thursday. Maya wore an eastern white ensemble and kept her is simple with minimal makeup.

In the caption, Maya expressed her gratitude for all the things that she has been blessed with in life. "Life is too brief and if lived fully, every passing day feels like a blink of an eye. There is so much to thank ALLAH more than ever before. So thankful for all those days when I thought it was difficult to rise again and there came this divine power backing me up to push my boundaries and make every impossible possible. May we all be able to see the beauty around us and lift each other no matter what times come. Ya ALLAH Tera shukar."

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media as they flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

On the workfront, Maya Ali was last seen in Asim Raza's 'Parey Hut Love', opposite Sheheryar Munawar. The duo is all set to star together in an upcoming drama serial, titled 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!