More monsoon rains predicted in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI - The Meteorological Department in its latest advisory said that existing urban flooding and water logging in Karachi and other parts of Sindh may further aggravate as it has predicted another monsoon rain system starting from Saturday onwards.

It has also predicted more rains in Balochistan.

Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening) to Monday.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Sunday and Monday. Rain-thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period.

Issuing alert to concerned authorities, it added that heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

At least 40 people have lost their lives in the rain related incidents in the city as the metropolis is facing the current devastating and record breaking spell of monsoon rains.

According to media reports, the devastating rains water have flooded most parts of the city.

Parts of the city plunges into darkness due to no electricity while a large number of people were stranded due to roads becoming impassable and all the underpasses flooded with rain water. The rain water has entered into houses in several parts of the city.

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.