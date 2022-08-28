Pakistan Army rescues drowning man in Kohistan (VIDEO)

SWAT – The Pakistan Army carried out a daring rescue operation in KP’s Kohistan and rescued a man trapped in a flash flood.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an emergency call was made by the Kohistan administration and GOC Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from original flight to save the man’s life.

The military’s media wing said the man could have drowned in the flood if the team had not reached on time, saying the officers and the crew lifted the individual safely in a daring attempt.

In an extremely dangerous and challenging situation Pakistan army aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan. An emergency call was made by Kohistan administration.@OfficialDGISPR

1/4 pic.twitter.com/N21j6JHWDx — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 28, 2022

It added that Pakistan Army, keeping in with its tradition, will not hesitate to save people in line with Army Chief’s vision that people are the priority.

Before the recent save, at least 110 stranded people were airlifted from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantt in Swat.

The Pakistan Army continued relief operations in flood-hit areas of districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Pakistan Army airlifts stranded tourists in ... 10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022 SWAT – Relief and rescue operations continued in the country’s northwestern region on Saturday as Pakistan ...

The Pakistan Army earlier airlifted 22 tourists who had gone from capital and got struck in Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.