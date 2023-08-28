Search

Islamabad Weather Update

Web Desk 01:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2023
Islamabad Weather Update
Most regions in the country including the federal capital Islamabad will experience hot and humid weather.

As the city is having hot and sultry weather, the Met Office predicted chances of rain-wind and thundershower, at isolated during the next 24 hours in the city.

On Monday, the temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 32-35C. It was cloudy in the federal capital. Winds blew at around 12km/h, with a visibility of 6km.

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 24 which is fair. The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

PMD said mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the evening, and night.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

