BISP Rs14,500 August Installment for Families: Your Guide to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) announced release of August 2025 installment for deserving women and families across Pakistan, and eligible beneficiaries under the program will receive Rs14,500 this month.

Federal government simplified verification steps for beneficiaries to streamline the payment process.

Check BISP Eligibility

Families can now check their eligibility by sending their National Identity Card (NIC) number, without dashes, to 8171 via mobile.

Within minutes, you will receive message confirming their eligibility and payment details.

BISP officials emphasised importance of biometric verification for previously registered individuals to ensure timely receipt of funds. Eligible beneficiaries who complete the verification will receive their installments promptly.

BISP authorities made it clear that some applicants have been declared ineligible due to incorrect NIC information, income above program limits, incomplete biometric verification, outdated registration, or duplicate applications. These individuals are advised to recheck their details via 8171 or visit the nearest BISP office.

The initiative aims to deliver financial assistance to deserving families efficiently and without delay, ensuring transparency and ease of access.