Wasim Akram set to hold press conference after viral video leak, what will he say?

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has taken the country by storm since a video featuring the Sultan of Swing was ‘leaked’ this week.

In the video, which was recorded from a mobile phone, the former cricket legend is heard supposedly criticising the current state of affairs of cricket in the country. “Woi puraane tareeke (Same old ways)... ragad ke rakh dia hai (it has crushed us).”

“Change karne ke liye thode tareeke badalne padte hain (To bring about a change, new methods should be introduced)... soch badalni padti hai (we have to change our thinking). Kuch naya bhi karlo bhai (try out some new things)," Akram can be heard saying in the video making rounds on the internet.

"But I have a perfect solution for this problem," the legendary pacer continues, adding that they boast about themselves but in reality, those are just plain words.

Curiosity breeds criticism, but while everybody remains oblivious to what Akram was referring to in the video went viral on Thursday, his ex-fellow cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was quick to lend support to Wasim Akram to bring a “change”.

I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/OoW6AXfC4u — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 26, 2019

Similarly, TV anchor Waseem Badami shared a video on Twitter to back Wasim Akram in ‘fixing’ the problem. (Tagrra Ragraa)

Masooomana sawal to Wasim Akram bhai..

kya scene hai?

Kis ko change karnay lagay hain?

Kal ki press conference main Kya Tagra honay jaraha hai?#WasimPressConference #Ragra pic.twitter.com/QTPjh8G6oT — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) December 27, 2019

Soon after Akram’s video spread like a wildfire, he responded on Facebook Friday afternoon with an announcement that he would be holding a press conference today (Saturday) at 8:50pm to talk about the leaked video.

He also asked his fans not to share the video on their social media.

Let's wait till Wasim Akram clears the air about his video. Stay tuned!