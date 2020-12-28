A good change! Religious Ministry advises against one minute silence for late Muslims

Web Desk
09:02 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
A good change! Religious Ministry advises against one minute silence for late Muslims
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a formal notification, advising the public to recite Surah Al-Fatiha, Surah Al-Ikhlas, Darood Sharif and Dua-e-Maghfirat, according to Islamic principles instead of observing a minute's silence for the deceased.

However, the non-Muslims living in the country are advised to observe such events according to their own practice and religious beliefs.

A formal notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry, signed by Aqsa Mukhtar, Assistant Director (J-I).

The notification was issued last week but made public on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.

More From This Category
Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture ...
11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan hikes eletricity price by 18 paisas/unit
10:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses ...
10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Man kills 7-year-old cousin before raping her in ...
08:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
GB students arrested for protesting sexual ...
10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan extends UK travel restrictions till Jan ...
07:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr