A good change! Religious Ministry advises against one minute silence for late Muslims

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a formal notification, advising the public to recite Surah Al-Fatiha, Surah Al-Ikhlas, Darood Sharif and Dua-e-Maghfirat, according to Islamic principles instead of observing a minute's silence for the deceased.

However, the non-Muslims living in the country are advised to observe such events according to their own practice and religious beliefs.

A formal notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry, signed by Aqsa Mukhtar, Assistant Director (J-I).

The notification was issued last week but made public on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.