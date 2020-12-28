A good change! Religious Ministry advises against one minute silence for late Muslims
ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a formal notification, advising the public to recite Surah Al-Fatiha, Surah Al-Ikhlas, Darood Sharif and Dua-e-Maghfirat, according to Islamic principles instead of observing a minute's silence for the deceased.
However, the non-Muslims living in the country are advised to observe such events according to their own practice and religious beliefs.
A formal notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry, signed by Aqsa Mukhtar, Assistant Director (J-I).
The notification was issued last week but made public on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.
