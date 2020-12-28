AWP GB chief Baba Jan ties the knot in GB’s ‘biggest wedding ceremony’

GILGIT – Baba Jan, Awami Workers Party (AWP) Gilgit Baltistan chief, has tied the knot with Himmat Begum of Ghizer district in the biggest wedding ceremony of the Gilgit Baltistan province.

The ceremonies continued for four days, and were attended by a large number of people.

MNA and PTM leader, Mohsin Dawar, and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Tauqeer Gilani also attended the intimate wedding.

The marriage is said to be the first of its kind in which people from all fields of society were invited.

Sources said the Awami Workers Party, who continuously fought for Baba Jan release, managed the funds to arrange the biggest ceremony of the valley.

Many many congratulations to Baba Jan on his wedding ceremony happening right now in Hunza pic.twitter.com/pdBH3fX5aw — شیر غازی (@GhanishKuxh) December 25, 2020

Along with the traditional dishes of the GB region, a cultural show was also organised to entertain the guests.

The guests lauded the arrangements and hospitality, and termed the ceremony as a historical event.