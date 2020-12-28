Seven die, several injured as passenger van plunges into ravine near DG Khan
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Seven die, several injured as passenger van plunges into ravine near DG Khan
Share

DERA GHAZI KHAN – At least seven passengers died while several others were injured on Monday when a speeding passenger van lost control and fell into a deep ravine.

Reportedly, the incident occurred near the area of Rakhi Gaj. The passengers who survived, sustained serious injuries.

The van was on the way from Fort Monroe to DG Khan and was travelling on a road with poor condition.

The deceased are identified as Riaz Ayub, Mohammad Waqas Islam, Wazir Sher Dil, Imtiaz Ahmed Bakhsh, Qismat Khan Farooq and his son Mohammad Arba Qismat.

The border police and rescue teams recovered the dead bodies and shifted the injured.

Earlier on December 15, seven passengers were killed when a jeep plunged into a deep ditch near Abbottabad.

7 dead as jeep plunges into ditch in Abbottabad 03:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

ABBOTTABAD – At least seven passengers were killed when a jeep plunged into a deep ditch on Tuesday. Reportedly, ...

More From This Category
AWP GB chief Baba Jan ties the knot in GB’s ...
12:51 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Sindh govt approaches FIA to investigate ‘fake ...
12:08 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Crowd beats up security guard who opened fire to ...
11:22 AM | 28 Dec, 2020
OGRA recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices ...
10:35 AM | 28 Dec, 2020
KP announces free food, shelter for homeless as ...
10:15 AM | 28 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto ...
11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr