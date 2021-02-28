Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-28- Updated 11:00 AM
11:20 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|157.90
|158.50
|Euro
|EUR
|189.50
|191.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|218.50
|222
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.20
|41.70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.50
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|404.80
|406.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122
|124
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.90
|25.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.70
|25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.60
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.17
|2.24
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|503
|505.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39
|39.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|106.05
|106.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.90
|18.15
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|410.50
|412.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.60
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|120
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.20
|18.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|177.80
|178.70
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.30
|5.40
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-28- ...11:20 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 February 202111:05 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani lookalike of Aishwarya Rai goes viral (VIDEO)10:45 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- After Elite and Dolphin squad, Lahore police introduce another patrol ...10:15 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran to launch Nandana fort tourist project today09:30 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
Lady Gaga's French dogs returned unharmed
06:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed's 'Baari' crosses 100 million views milestone on Youtube08:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Indians boycott 'Spider-Man' over anti-Modi tweet11:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021