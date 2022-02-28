Covid-19 infects 856, kills 5 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD − At least 5 people died of the novel disease while 856 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

As per the latest report of the NCOC, the overall death toll has now surged to 30,178 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,509,360.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,052. Pakistan conducted a total of 33,357 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,756 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,443,284.

Statistics 28 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,357

Positive Cases: 856

Positivity %: 2.56%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 1052 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 28, 2022

As of Monday, the total count of active cases dropped to 35,898 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.56 percent.

As many as 567,761 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,370 in Punjab, 216,119 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,336 in Islamabad, 35,326 in Balochistan, 42,968 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan allows in-flight meals as coronavirus ... 04:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority lifted the ban on in-flight meals on all domestic routes as the ...

Moreover, 13,498 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,248 in KP, 1,013 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.