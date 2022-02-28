Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 28 February 2022
09:08 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.4
|179.15
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.85
|47.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.5
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Covid-19 infects 856, kills 5 in a day: NCOC09:23 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today – 28 February 202208:45 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Ukraine announces talks with Russia, moves ICJ against invasion11:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Lahore Qalandars lift maiden PSL trophy11:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Celebs spotted dancing at Mehar Bano’s engagement
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their ...08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022