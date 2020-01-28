AIOU to enroll students for short courses till February 21
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
AIOU to enroll students for short courses till February 21
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enrol students for 18 skill-based short courses till February 21.

These courses are aimed at generating self-employment opportunities, enabling people to earn their livelihood and take part in the country’s socioeconomic development.

The skill-based courses include motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air-conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

According to Director Admissions, these courses would help to enhance the capacity building of the people who are already engaged in technical work.

Duration of these courses would be six months and after their successful completion, special certificates will be awarded to the participants.

Interested applicants have been asked to take admissions in these programs by the stipulated date.

The AIOU said it will charge a minimum fee for these one-semester programs.

