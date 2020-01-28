Pakistani pavilion inaugurated at Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, Ahmed Amjad Ali lauded the roles of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and commercial section of the Consulate for arranging exhibitions of Pakistani products regularly in Dubai.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Pakistani Pavilion established at the 45th edition of the region’s biggest healthcare and trade professionals show “Arab Health Exhibition & Congress.”

The exhibition will continue till 30th January 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre and hopefully, more than 84,500 people from 160 plus countries will attend it, Khaleej Times reported.

Fifteen Pakistani companies have been participating in the exhibition.

The Consul General visited all stalls in the Pavilion. The Pakistani exhibitors informed him in detail about their products.

The Consul General appreciated them for showcasing their quality products and also urged them to interact proactively with key industry players to explore business opportunities in this region.