PM Imran Khan visits Lahore today

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Friday.

During the visit, he will attend a briefing on Central Business District, Walton and also meet the investors of this mega real estate project.

Ravi Urban Development Authority will also brief the Prime Minister about the Ravi Urban Development project.

Later, the Prime Minister will chair important meetings on the province's administrative and development affairs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 soldiers of Pakistan Army in Kech district of Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyrs.

“Each drop of blood of the Jawans is the guarantor of security of the country. The coward enemy is facing a strong nation which earlier also defeated terrorism,” the prime minister added.