Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video
Share

HYDERABAD – A teenage girl died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hyderabad’s Phuleli area on Thursday.

According to police, 15-year-old girl Anam Solangi was using a pistol to record a TikTok video. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Anam’s stomach, which caused her death.

Further investigation, however, is under way.

Statement from TikTok

After the December 2021 incident, the spokesperson for TikTok released a statement which noted:

"The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behaviour. TikTok has zero tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence."

Pakistan again lifts ban on TikTok after ... 09:28 AM | 20 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The telecommunication regulator of Pakistan on Friday revoked the ban for the fourth time on ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan visits Lahore today
11:38 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
PTI govt plans to launch Ehsaas Petrol Card for ...
10:43 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 ...
09:22 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
JI calls off Karachi sit-in against Sindh Local ...
09:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports 8,183 new Covid cases, 30 ...
08:32 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ...
01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response
09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr