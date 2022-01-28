Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video
HYDERABAD – A teenage girl died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hyderabad’s Phuleli area on Thursday.
According to police, 15-year-old girl Anam Solangi was using a pistol to record a TikTok video. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Anam’s stomach, which caused her death.
Further investigation, however, is under way.
Statement from TikTok
After the December 2021 incident, the spokesperson for TikTok released a statement which noted:
"The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behaviour. TikTok has zero tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence."
