Fiza Ali exposes scam by concert organisers in Bahawalpur

Web Desk 04:13 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Source: Fizza Ali / Sahir Ali Bagga (Instagram)

Pakistani actor and TV host Fiza Ali recently revealed a ‘scam concert’ that was scheduled to take place in Bahawalpur, in which she and singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga were contracted to perform.

In a video posted on her social media account, Ali explained that they had discovered the concert was a scam after the management team of the two artists asked the organizers to pay the advance. The organizers of the event then disappeared and are no longer in contact with the artists and the company organizing the event has been unresponsive, not answering their phones or transferring the advance money.

"Important announcement: Me and #sahiralibagga not coming to #bahawalpur tomorrow #for #noor mahal concert #because #this #pizman events #company #is a big #fraud #they are #scamers #they are selling tinkers by using our names #and I want you all to know that they are not picking our calls and they r not responding #kindly #dont buy tickets #and if someone gave money then take refund #thankyou" captioned the 42-year-old.

Ali also revealed in the video that despite their request, the organizers continued to sell tickets using her and Sahir Ali Bagga's names. She urged her fans not to purchase tickets for the concert and if anyone has already bought tickets, to seek a refund. The Mehendi also confirmed that she will not be performing at the scheduled concert in Bahawalpur.

