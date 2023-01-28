Fiza Ali exposes scam by concert organisers in Bahawalpur

Pakistani actor and TV host Fiza Ali recently revealed a ‘scam concert’ that was scheduled to take place in Bahawalpur, in which she and singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga were contracted to perform.
In a video posted on her social media account, Ali explained that they had discovered the concert was a scam after the management team of the two artists asked the organizers to pay the advance. The organizers of the event then disappeared and are no longer in contact with the artists and the company organizing the event has been unresponsive, not answering their phones or transferring the advance money.
"Important announcement: Me and #sahiralibagga not coming to #bahawalpur tomorrow #for #noor mahal concert #because #this #pizman events #company #is a big #fraud #they are #scamers #they are selling tinkers by using our names #and I want you all to know that they are not picking our calls and they r not responding #kindly #dont buy tickets #and if someone gave money then take refund #thankyou" captioned the 42-year-old.
Ali also revealed in the video that despite their request, the organizers continued to sell tickets using her and Sahir Ali Bagga's names. She urged her fans not to purchase tickets for the concert and if anyone has already bought tickets, to seek a refund. The Mehendi also confirmed that she will not be performing at the scheduled concert in Bahawalpur.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
