Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend teases new series of hit Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina’

Web Desk 04:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend teases new series of hit Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina’
Source: Georgina Rodriguez (Instagram)

Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model, businesswoman, and influencer. She gained fame in 2017 after starting a relationship with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. She has modelled for various brands and has her own fashion and lifestyle blog. 

After watching a season of her luxurious lifestyle, including yachts, supercars, and trips to Monaco, the anticipation for a second season of "I Am Georgina" was intense, but it has now arrived.

The 28-year-old model and businesswoman took to her Instagram to share the exciting news, the post was captioned “Back on the pitch. #SoyGeorgina: MARCH 2023.”

The TV series follows the life of a mother, influencer, and businesswoman who gained fame through her relationship with Ronaldo. Viewers get a glimpse into Georgina's past struggles and her experiences working at Gucci.

07:21 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

