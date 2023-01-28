Search

Pakistan's embassies in US, Europe, and Canada delay staff salaries as economic crisis worsens: report

05:16 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The economic crisis in Pakistan appears to further worsensing as the government has reportedly not released the funds for the country's embassies and missions abroad including the payment of salaries of their employees.

The Express News, quoting its sources, claimed that the salaries of the diplomatic staff have not been paid yet, forcing many employees to vacate their houses.

The worrisome situation comes as embassies in the US, Europe, Canada, and many other countries had run out of funds to pay salaries to their employees, for at least six months.

The reports also revealed that many of the staff members were forced to stay with their relatives taking shelter in other make-shift accommodations in wake of the severe economic crisis back at home.

The situation also raised eyebrows as the top leaders, despite announcing a slew of cost-cutting measures, visited scores of countries with full fledge delegations, which caused huge hit on the national exchequer.

State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plunge to nearly 9-year low

The country of over 220 million is facing the worst economic crisis as the Pakistani rupee fell nearly 10 percent against the US dollar earlier this week, in the biggest one-day drop in over two decades.

The cash-strapped country is seeking a bailout package from IMF as the foreign exchange reserves held by the country’s central bank are not enough to cover even a month’s imports.

