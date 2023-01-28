Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to begin first official visit to Russia from Sunday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a two-day official visit to Moscow from tomorrow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold talks with the Russian Foreign Minister on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. Both the sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The FM's visit is scheduled at a time when Russia is set to start exporting oil to energy-starved Pakistan. Russia will sell crude, petrol and diesel oil to Pakistan at discounted prices, Pakistan’s state minister for petroleum said in December, days after he led a government team to Moscow to negotiate the deal. Pakistan’s foreign minister is due to hold talks in Moscow on Monday.

Historically, Pakistan has had no major commercial energy ties with Moscow. It currently depends on oil from Gulf countries, which often extend facilities such as deferred payments and can supply with lower transport costs, given Pakistan’s proximity.