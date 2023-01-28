Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to begin first official visit to Russia from Sunday

Web Desk 02:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to begin first official visit to Russia from Sunday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a two-day official visit to Moscow from tomorrow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold talks with the Russian Foreign Minister on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. Both the sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The FM's visit is scheduled at a time when Russia is set to start exporting oil to energy-starved Pakistan. Russia will sell crude, petrol and diesel oil to Pakistan at discounted prices, Pakistan’s state minister for petroleum said in December, days after he led a government team to Moscow to negotiate the deal. Pakistan’s foreign minister is due to hold talks in Moscow on Monday.

Historically, Pakistan has had no major commercial energy ties with Moscow. It currently depends on oil from Gulf countries, which often extend facilities such as deferred payments and can supply with lower transport costs, given Pakistan’s proximity.

Pakistan to import Russian oil from March

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

11:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today to spearhead PML-N's elections campaign

10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Allah created Pakistan and He is responsible for its development, prosperity: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

10:46 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in Indus Water Treaty

10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan condemns deadly Israeli raids on Palestinians

08:15 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

02:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s remand in sedition case

03:13 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: