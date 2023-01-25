Fiza Ali's latest video takes the internet by storm

Pakistani popular host-turned-actress Fiza Ali is back in town to steal the limelight. With a million followers on Instagram, the Adhoray Khawab diva is quite active on social media sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life, receiving much love from her admirers.

With her latest Instagram reel, the 38-year-old star has proven once again why she is the undisputed queen of social media.

In her latest post, Ali flaunted her chic OOTD. The Eidi Sab Ke Liye host slayed a western attire wearing a black and yellow polka-dotted skirt paired with a black blazer and a chunky waist-belt.

The Woh Subah Kab Aayegi diva was seen grooving to the catchy Punjabi track Temporary Pyaar, originally by singers Kaka and Adaab Kharoud.

The viral video received thousands of likes and compliments from social media users.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Nazdikiyan, Tapasya, and Ishq Tera.