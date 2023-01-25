Fiza Ali's latest video takes the internet by storm

Pakistani popular host-turned-actress Fiza Ali is back in town to steal the limelight. With a million followers on Instagram, the Adhoray Khawab diva is quite active on social media sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life, receiving much love from her admirers.
With her latest Instagram reel, the 38-year-old star has proven once again why she is the undisputed queen of social media.
In her latest post, Ali flaunted her chic OOTD. The Eidi Sab Ke Liye host slayed a western attire wearing a black and yellow polka-dotted skirt paired with a black blazer and a chunky waist-belt.
The Woh Subah Kab Aayegi diva was seen grooving to the catchy Punjabi track Temporary Pyaar, originally by singers Kaka and Adaab Kharoud.
The viral video received thousands of likes and compliments from social media users.
On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Nazdikiyan, Tapasya, and Ishq Tera.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
