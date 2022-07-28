PML-Q to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party president
LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party president.
Reports in local media suggest that the decision was made in a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee in Lahore.
Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, it recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat as the party president and Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.
A new party election to be held in ten days, it further decided.
The move comes days after Shujaat decided to support PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz against Parvez Elahi in the election for Punjab chief minister's office.
Shujaat's letter to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari sabotaged the election for chief minister's office. Elahi was declared loser despite the fact that he obtained 186 votes against Hamza's 179 votes.
Consequently, the Supreme Court nullified Hamza's election and declared Elahi the chief minister of Punjab. Elahi took oath of his office immediately after the court verdict.
Similarly, Tariq Bashir Cheema is being seen as a culprit who played a vital role in creating cracks within the party.
