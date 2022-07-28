PML-Q to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party president
Web Desk
09:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
PML-Q to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party president
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party president.

Reports in local media suggest that the decision was made in a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee in Lahore.

Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, it recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat as the party president and Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.

.

A new party election to be held in ten days, it further decided.

The move comes days after Shujaat decided to support PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz against Parvez Elahi in the election for Punjab chief minister's office.

Shujaat's letter to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari sabotaged the election for chief minister's office. Elahi was declared loser despite the fact that he obtained 186 votes against Hamza's 179 votes. 

Consequently, the Supreme Court nullified Hamza's election and declared Elahi the chief minister of Punjab. Elahi took oath of his office immediately after the court verdict.

Similarly, Tariq Bashir Cheema is being seen as a culprit who played a vital role in creating cracks within the party.

Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion ... 06:27 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad ...

More From This Category
Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion ...
06:27 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric ...
03:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Pakistan rupee in free fall as US dollar climbs ...
02:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Asif Zardari tests positive for Covid-19
02:07 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Pakistan boycotts India-hosted Chess Olympiad ...
12:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight ...
09:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani police officer gives father the sweetest surprise in viral video
07:59 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr