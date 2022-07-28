Robot fractures seven-year-old boy's finger in chess tournament

A computer-operated robotic arm reportedly grabbed and broke the finger of a seven-year-old boy named Christopher during an exhibition chess match at the Moscow Open.

This has been described as an unprecedented incident. Chess is among the safest sports but the particular game involved a robotic arm and a seven-year-old-boy which sounded a little problematic.

Video of the terrible incident has been making rounds on the internet. The boy reportedly struggled to free his finger from the robot’s tight grip while bystanders stepped in to help the child. Although they managed to free the child, the boy’s finger was already fractured.

Chess Federation officials tried to misconstrue the incident and claimed that it was a rare occurrence. They also stated that Christopher – one of the 30 best chess players under the age of nine in the Russian capital – was able to play another game the next day, with his right hand in a cast.

The Guardian reported that human error and lack of understanding of how industrial robots work is the main cause of accidents.

