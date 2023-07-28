China permits export of 60 more Pakistani cherry orchards

Ghulam Qadir, a commercial counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, says the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has given permission for sixty more Gilgit-Baltistan cherry farms to export their fruit to China.
According to Ghulam Qadir, there is a lot of promise for the agricultural sector in Gilgit Baltistan, where cherry farming is a substantial business, if Chinese customs approve the Pakistani cherry plantations.
"The approval by Chinese customs indicates that the Pakistani cherry meet the norms and requirements for shipment to China. This not only creates new commercial opportunities, but it also introduces Pakistani cherries' flavour and quality to a larger global market.
"The cooperation between China and Pakistan in promoting agricultural exports, particularly cherries from Gilgit Baltistan, highlights the mutual benefits derived from such alliances, said Arman Shah, CEO of Hashwan Group and Arman Shah Farm, which is the largest farm approved by Chinese Customs. Along with accelerating economic growth, it also improves cross-border relationships.
He said that GB cherries have already been shipped to several nations, with the Middle East serving as their main market, and that the cost of export this year was between Rs. 700 and Rs. 1000 per kilogramme.
"My 7.5-arce farm produces about 15-20 tonnes of excellent cherries each season, while Gilgit Baltistan produces more than 4,000 tonnes annually. In addition, I have a cold storage facility that enables me to export long after the season has passed," he added.
Fifteen facilities for cold storage and packing have also received approval from Chinese customs to ship cherries to China.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.