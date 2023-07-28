Search

Business

China permits export of 60 more Pakistani cherry orchards

Web Desk 09:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
China permits export of 60 more Pakistani cherry orchards
Source: File Photo

Ghulam Qadir, a commercial counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, says the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has given permission for sixty more Gilgit-Baltistan cherry farms to export their fruit to China.

According to Ghulam Qadir, there is a lot of promise for the agricultural sector in Gilgit Baltistan, where cherry farming is a substantial business, if Chinese customs approve the Pakistani cherry plantations.

"The approval by Chinese customs indicates that the Pakistani cherry meet the norms and requirements for shipment to China. This not only creates new commercial opportunities, but it also introduces Pakistani cherries' flavour and quality to a larger global market.

"The cooperation between China and Pakistan in promoting agricultural exports, particularly cherries from Gilgit Baltistan, highlights the mutual benefits derived from such alliances, said Arman Shah, CEO of Hashwan Group and Arman Shah Farm, which is the largest farm approved by Chinese Customs. Along with accelerating economic growth, it also improves cross-border relationships.

He said that GB cherries have already been shipped to several nations, with the Middle East serving as their main market, and that the cost of export this year was between Rs. 700 and Rs. 1000 per kilogramme.

"My 7.5-arce farm produces about 15-20 tonnes of excellent cherries each season, while Gilgit Baltistan produces more than 4,000 tonnes annually. In addition, I have a cold storage facility that enables me to export long after the season has passed," he added.

Fifteen facilities for cold storage and packing have also received approval from Chinese customs to ship cherries to China.

Pakistan set to export cherries to China

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Finance minister Dar confirms $2.4 billion loan rollover by China’s EXIM Bank

11:29 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

China rolls over another $2.1billion loan for Pakistan for two years

09:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Pakistan set to export cherries to China

09:24 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Buying house in Pakistan to get more expensive as government hikes taxes

09:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Businessman sees more Pakistan-UAE business growth after new appointment 

01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Pakistani govt increases power tariff once again under IMF terms

09:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Depp v. Heard: Netflix to release docu-series about Hollywood's ...

10:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: