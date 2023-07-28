Search

Depp v. Heard: Netflix to release docu-series about Hollywood's historic legal battle

28 Jul, 2023
Depp v. Heard: Netflix to release docu-series about Hollywood's historic legal battle
Looks like Hollywood's iconic former couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, will be reliving their high-profile legal battle. With Netflix all set to release a three-part documentary series, Depp v. Heard, the streaming platform promises to serve a different angle of the defamation trial that took place over a year ago.

With directorial cues of Emmy nominee Emma Cooper, the series will premiere on August 16.

The two-minute trailer showcases snippets of the trial, offering viewers a chance to have access to both parties' perspectives.

The former couple got married in 2015 and divorced two years later in 2017. A year later, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about sexual and domestic violence — without citing Depp's name — that resulted in Depp losing the Pirates of the Caribbean deal.

In March 2019, the 60-year-old icon accused the Aquaman diva of damaging his career and reputation.Depp sought $50 million in damages. In repsonse, Heard accused Depp of physical and sexual abuse during their turbulent marriage and countersued for a whopping $100 million.

In court filings, the jury ruled in favour of Depp, awarding him a total of $15 million in damages. Due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages, Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million. She was also granted $2 million in compensatory damages in her countersuit for a defamatory statement made by Depp's attorney.

