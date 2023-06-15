Johnny Depp to donate $1 million from his settlement case to many charitable organizations

Johnny Depp, the renowned Hollywood actor famous for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, is reportedly planning to donate $1 million of his settlement from the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, to various charitable organizations.

The settlement, which was reached in December of the previous year, includes a substantial amount awarded to both Depp and Heard, according to The Independent.

In the defamation case, Heard, who starred in Aquaman, was ordered to pay over $10 million in damages to Depp, while he was directed to pay $2 million to Heard as a result of her countersuit, which accused him of defamation after his lawyer referred to her abuse allegations as a "hoax." As part of his philanthropic endeavours, Depp is reportedly intending to donate $200,000 to each of the following five charities: the Make-A-Film Foundation, Red Feather, The Painted Turtle, the Tetiaroa Society, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The Make-A-Film Foundation collaborates with professionals from the film industry to fulfil the wishes of children suffering from life-threatening medical conditions. Red Feather focuses on developing housing solutions for indigenous communities in the United States. The Amazonia Fund Alliance aims to protect and preserve indigenous communities in the Amazon region. The Tetiaroa Society is dedicated to conserving the natural and cultural heritage of Tetiaroa, an atoll located near Tahiti.

Additionally, The Painted Turtle is a summer camp that provides a safe environment for children with serious medical conditions. It was founded in 1999 by actor Paul Newman, philanthropist Page Hannah, and music and film producer Lou Adler. Depp has expressed his admiration for the late actor Paul Newman and Marlon Brando, with Brando having worked closely with the Tetiaroa Society. Both Newman and Brando are believed to be personal heroes of Depp.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Depp's intention to make these charitable donations, according to a source. Depp's lawyers expressed their satisfaction with the settlement, stating, "We are pleased to officially close this painful chapter for Mr Depp, who consistently emphasized throughout the process that his priority was to shed light on the truth."

The defamation lawsuit was filed by Depp against Heard in March 2019, stemming from allegations that she implied he had abused her during their relationship in her 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, where she shared her experiences of sexual assault and domestic abuse. On June 1, 2022, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of Depp in the case.

Recently, Heard posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, explaining that she agreed to settle the case to avoid another gruelling and expensive legal battle. She revealed that she had nearly depleted all her resources during the trial and had lost faith in the American legal system, describing how her testimony became a form of entertainment and social media fodder without adequate protection.

The resolution of this case comes two years after his unsuccessful libel lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun newspaper, which referred to him as a "wife beater." Depp's attempt to appeal the ruling was also denied in March 2021.

Amidst these developments, Heard was filmed fluently speaking Spanish with reporters outside her Madrid home, confirming that she has permanently relocated to the city with her two-year-old daughter. When asked about Depp's presence at Cannes and whether she would attend, she responded, "I move on. That's life."