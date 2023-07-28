Search

Emmy Awards postponed for the first time since 9/11 attacks, but why?

Web Desk 08:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
Emmy Awards postponed for the first time since 9/11 attacks, but why?
For the first time since the US terror attacks in 2001, the 2023 Emmy Awards are facing a postponement.

The ongoing strikes by actors and writers have effectively shut down Hollywood, leaving tens of thousands in the industry unable to promote their work.

According to a report from US insider site Variety, vendors involved in the 75th Primetime Emmys have been officially informed that the ceremony will not air on the originally scheduled date of September 18.

Fox is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the rescheduling of the Emmys to January next year. However, the awards will proceed in January 2024 only if a resolution is reached between the studios and guilds before that time.

This historic delay marks the first time since the 9/11 attacks that the Emmys have been pushed back. The current strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America have resulted in a significant shutdown of Hollywood, as both actors and writers are picketing film and television production companies.

The unions' main concerns include contracts keeping pace with inflation, fair residual payments in the streaming era, and protection against the potential use of AI to create their likenesses and replace them. Numerous high-profile Hollywood stars, such as Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, have expressed their support for the strikes and have been seen on picket lines.

Despite the setbacks caused by the strikes, nominees for the 2023 Emmys were announced earlier this month. Leading the pack with the most nods are HBO shows like "Succession," "The Last of Us," and "The White Lotus."

Notably, "Succession" made history with its nominations, as stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong are all competing against each other in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, marking the most actors ever to be nominated from the same show in this category.

Web Desk
