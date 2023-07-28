Emmy Awards postponed for the first time since 9/11 attacks, but why?

For the first time since the US terror attacks in 2001, the 2023 Emmy Awards are facing a postponement.
The ongoing strikes by actors and writers have effectively shut down Hollywood, leaving tens of thousands in the industry unable to promote their work.
According to a report from US insider site Variety, vendors involved in the 75th Primetime Emmys have been officially informed that the ceremony will not air on the originally scheduled date of September 18.
Fox is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the rescheduling of the Emmys to January next year. However, the awards will proceed in January 2024 only if a resolution is reached between the studios and guilds before that time.
This historic delay marks the first time since the 9/11 attacks that the Emmys have been pushed back. The current strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America have resulted in a significant shutdown of Hollywood, as both actors and writers are picketing film and television production companies.
The unions' main concerns include contracts keeping pace with inflation, fair residual payments in the streaming era, and protection against the potential use of AI to create their likenesses and replace them. Numerous high-profile Hollywood stars, such as Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, have expressed their support for the strikes and have been seen on picket lines.
Despite the setbacks caused by the strikes, nominees for the 2023 Emmys were announced earlier this month. Leading the pack with the most nods are HBO shows like "Succession," "The Last of Us," and "The White Lotus."
Notably, "Succession" made history with its nominations, as stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong are all competing against each other in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, marking the most actors ever to be nominated from the same show in this category.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
