Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to cheating allegations by his wife

Nawazuddin is an Indian actor known for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Sacred Games. He married Anjali in 2009 and the couple has a daughter. However, they got divorced in 2019. In 2021, he married again with Aaliya.

His personal life has been the subject of numerous controversies in the past. Recently, his wife Aaliya accused him of wrongdoing, and his domestic help claimed that he left her stranded in Dubai. Rizwaan, wife Aaliya's lawyer, shared a video in which the domestic help can be seen crying and asking for help, alleging that she had been wrongfully hired.

The lawyer claimed that she had not been paid her salary for two months under the pretext of visa fees. This isn't the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has come under the scanner, and there have been other controversies in the past. Here's a roundup of all the controversies surrounding the actor's personal life.

While Nawaz has generally avoided discussing his personal life in public, he has now offered a response. In a statement, he noted that the controversies surrounding him were having an adverse impact on his children's education.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Siddiqui stated, "Frankly, I don't want to say much about these things. But yes, it's true that my children's schooling has been affected during this time. My children study in Dubai and have been here for a month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to attend school. That's it. I don't want to say anything else."

Siddiqui and Aaliya's marriage was not immune to the turbulence of their past relationship. In May 2020, Aaliya filed for divorce through a lawyer, accusing him of serious wrongdoing, and even reverted to her original name. Eventually, however, she decided to give their marriage another chance, and they chose to live separately. Aaliya stated that she was working on improving the relationship.

In addition, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was once accused of spying on his wife, although he denied it. His wife also came out in support of him, stating that it was a consequence of being a public figure. These controversies are not the first time Nawaz has been in the spotlight for his personal life.