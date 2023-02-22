Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to cheating allegations by his wife

Nawazuddin is an Indian actor known for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Sacred Games. He married Anjali in 2009 and the couple has a daughter. However, they got divorced in 2019. In 2021, he married again with Aaliya.
His personal life has been the subject of numerous controversies in the past. Recently, his wife Aaliya accused him of wrongdoing, and his domestic help claimed that he left her stranded in Dubai. Rizwaan, wife Aaliya's lawyer, shared a video in which the domestic help can be seen crying and asking for help, alleging that she had been wrongfully hired.
The lawyer claimed that she had not been paid her salary for two months under the pretext of visa fees. This isn't the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has come under the scanner, and there have been other controversies in the past. Here's a roundup of all the controversies surrounding the actor's personal life.
While Nawaz has generally avoided discussing his personal life in public, he has now offered a response. In a statement, he noted that the controversies surrounding him were having an adverse impact on his children's education.
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Siddiqui stated, "Frankly, I don't want to say much about these things. But yes, it's true that my children's schooling has been affected during this time. My children study in Dubai and have been here for a month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to attend school. That's it. I don't want to say anything else."
Siddiqui and Aaliya's marriage was not immune to the turbulence of their past relationship. In May 2020, Aaliya filed for divorce through a lawyer, accusing him of serious wrongdoing, and even reverted to her original name. Eventually, however, she decided to give their marriage another chance, and they chose to live separately. Aaliya stated that she was working on improving the relationship.
In addition, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was once accused of spying on his wife, although he denied it. His wife also came out in support of him, stating that it was a consequence of being a public figure. These controversies are not the first time Nawaz has been in the spotlight for his personal life.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
