KP transports increase fares following petrol prices hike

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transporters have increased fares following the hike in petroleum product prices by Rs25.58 per litre.

According to media reports, 15 percent raise has been made in the fares for inter-provincial transport service.

The hike in the fares came after federal government had announced to increase the prices of petroleum products with immediate effect after which the fare from Peshawar to Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been increased from Rs300 to Rs400.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs25.58 to Rs100.10 per litre, while price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) was set at Rs21.13 to Rs101.46 per litre.