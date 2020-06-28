First batch of "Made in Pakistan" ventilators prepared for NDMA: Fawad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the first batch of “Made in Pakistan” ventilators has been prepared and will be handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coming week.

In a tweet today (Sunday), the minister informed that three more designs of the lifesaving machine are in final phase, adding that Pakistan has finally included in the list of countries who can manufacture complicated medical machinery.