“My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns,” says PM Imran

My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the Covid19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis.https://t.co/xC3kBWdxo3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 28, 2020

