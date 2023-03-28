US state dept clears the air on Zalmay Khalilzad's statements about Pakistani politics

WASHINGTON – Former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has sparked new debate as he cautioned the Pakistan government about the potential consequences of ousting Imran Khan from national politics.

His comments prompted a strong reaction from Islamabad and now the Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State cleared the air about the statements of foreign policy expert.

In a press briefing, Vedant Patel of the US State Department said Washington has nothing to do with Zalmay Khalilzad's statements about Pakistani politics.

Patel responded to a query when he was asked that Khalilzad's comments are kind of expressing the sentiments of the US Government. To which, Mr. Patel said Khalilzad is a private citizen and does not speak for this administration. His activities on social platforms are done in his private capacity and do not represent US foreign policy in any manner.

Commenting on the current political quagmire in South Asian nation, he said any implication of violence, harassment, or intimidation has no place in politics, and we encourage all sides in Islamabad to respect the rule of law and allow the people to democratically determine their own leaders pursuant to their own constitution and laws.

Khalilzad says Pakistan’s crises to deepen if Imran Khan is disqualified

Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad again throws his weight behind ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan, who is facing worst political challenges these days.

Despite being told from the Foreign Office not to comment on Pakistan’s domestic issues, the former US Ambassador to UN Zalmay Khalilzad again shared a tweet, commenting on current political situation in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad hinted that there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

He continued saying the government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as enemy no 1 of the state, saying such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security.