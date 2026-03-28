Debutant Momin Qamar dazzles as Multan Sultans hold Islamabad United to 171

LAHORE – Left-arm wrist-spinner Momin Qamar wreaked havoc on Islamabad United’s batting lineup with a fiery spell of 3/24, helping Multan Sultans bowl the three-time champions out for a modest 171/8 in the fourth match of the season.

The decision to field first by Sultans skipper Ashton Turner proved to be a masterstroke. United’s innings had a promising start, with openers Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas racing to 48 before Conway was trapped by Peter Siddle for 26 off 23 balls. Sameer (28) then partnered Andries Gous (11) for a brief 21-run stand, but successive wickets saw United stumble to 75/3 in just 9.3 overs.

Mark Chapman, stepping up for United, showed flashes of brilliance, stitching small partnerships with captain Shadab Khan (4) and Haider Ali, but Qamar struck decisively in the 15th over to dismiss Chapman, who remained United’s top-scorer with a blistering 40 off 23 balls, including three fours and two towering sixes. Qamar wasn’t done yet—he cleaned up Haider on the last ball of the same over for 13, leaving United reeling.

The lower-order duo of Imad Wasim (8) and Faheem Ashraf tried to resurrect United’s innings with a crucial 30-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Imad fell on the very first ball of the final over, but Faheem battled till the last delivery, smashing 26 off 17 balls, including a six and three crisp boundaries.

Momin Qamar was the star of the show, claiming 3 wickets for just 24 runs in three overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr chipped in with two scalps, while Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, and Peter Siddle shared the remaining wickets to complete a sensational bowling performance for the Sultans.

More updates to follow…