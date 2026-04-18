Lahore Qalandars Bat first as RawalPindiz fight for survival in PSL 11 Clash

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and boldly chose to bat first against RawalPindiz in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars vs RawalPindiz Squads

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Colin McConchie, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

History is being made as these two sides meet for the very first time in PSL history, adding extra spice to an already pressure-filled encounter where neither team can afford another setback.

It’s a battle between two struggling sides clinging to survival hopes at the bottom of the table.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars, three-time champions, are currently languishing in seventh place with just two wins from six matches. Worse still, they arrive on the back of three consecutive defeats, desperately searching for a turnaround that could lift them above Karachi Kings and reignite their fading campaign.

On the other side, Mohammad Rizwan’s RawalPindiz are in a far more alarming situation. With six straight defeats and no wins so far in the tournament, they are teetering on the edge of elimination. Every match now feels like a last stand, and they will be hoping—against all odds—to finally break their losing streak and claim a historic first victory.