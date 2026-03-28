PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi to take on Rawalpindiz in Lahore today

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi will face RawalPindiz in third match of the eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The match will start at 2:30 pm with both sides eyeing to claim victory in the match.

A day earlier, Karachi Kings registered a 14-run win against Quetta Gladiators on the back of all-round performance of Moeen Ali and Hasan Ali’s four wickets to open their account in the PSL.

Chasing 182 to win, Quetta got off to a flying start courtesy Shamyl Hussain’s 21-ball half-century but Hasan Ali’s sixth haul of four wickets in HBL PSL and Moeen’s neat spell of 4-0-26-1 delivered the triumph for Karachi Kings.

PSL Live Streaming, Broadcast Details

The PSL 11 action will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand, on T Sports and Tapmad in Bangladesh and on Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV. Tapmad and VIU Hub will also be streaming the HBL PSL action live in Sri Lanka. Fans in Nepal will be able to watch HBL PSL matches live on Tapmad.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the HBL PSL 11 in the United Kingdom, while fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the HBL PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling HBL PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions. Live-streaming of the highly anticipated edition of HBL PSL will be available on Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco for the fans.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Aamer Jamal, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Kashif Ali, Nahid Rana, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mirza Baig, Khurram Shehzad, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Rawalpindiz: Abdullah Fazal, Laurie Evans, Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Dian Forrester, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Sam Billings, Mohammad Rizwan, Rishad Hossain, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Cole McConchie.