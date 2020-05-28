Punjab to close markets, shopping malls three days a week to cope COVID-19 pandemic
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 28 May, 2020
LAHORE - The Punjab government likely to keep markets and shopping malls closed for three days on weekend.

According to media details, the Cabinet Sub-committee on coronavirus is expected to hold a meeting today (Thursday) to make final decision after analyzing the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard.

Earlier, the Punjab government has announced to that after Eid, standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly monitored and those markets which do not follow SOPs will be sealed.

Under the new strategy the government is once again considering to keep close the markets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a week.

