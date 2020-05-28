US President Trump to sign executive order to shut social media today

WASHINGTON - US President, Donald Trump likely to sign an executive order today to shut social media companies after he accused these companies of stifling Conservative voices.

Earlier, President Trump threatened to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the first time acted against his false tweets, prompting the Republicans to double down on unsubstantiated claims and conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, Twitter targeted tweets in which the US President said that mail-in voting would lead to fraud and a "rigged election" in November, the first time the platform has placed a warning label on Trump's comments.