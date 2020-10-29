Cross-cultural dialogues in over 30 languages key highlight at SIBF 2020

SHARJAH – Interlinguistic and intercultural exchange of literature and ideas will be a key highlight of the 39thedition of the Sharjah International Book Fair to be held from November 4 – 14.

In a celebration of literary and cultural diversity, 73 nations represented by 1,024 publishers will be leading cross-cultural dialogues at SIBF 2020 being held under the theme, ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), SIBF 2020 which moves into a hybrid online – offline format this year, will showcase more than 80,000 new titles in more than 30 languagesat the Expo Centre in Sharjah covering a broad spectrum of genres.

While all cultural events will be held online via the newly launched ‘Sharjah Reads’ platform following the UAE’s preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), literature enthusiasts and book lovers can enjoy the experience of browsing through and buying books at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Five information desks will be set up across the fair’s six halls to facilitate visitors’ access to books and publishers. The 2020 edition of SIBF will be convening publishers from around the world including 202 from Egypt, 186 from the UAE, 93 from Lebanon, 72 from Syria, 46 from KSA, 39 from the UK, 29 from the US, 13 from Italy, 12 from France and 8 from Canada.

Khoula Al Mujaini, SIBF General Coordinator, said: “The participation of a large number of publishing houses amid the prevailing challenge of a pandemic is a testament to SIBF’s integral role in stepping up efforts to revitalise the book industry. It also endorses the confidence of global publishers in Sharjah’s capability to organiseone of theworld’s top three book fairsin adherence to all global COVID-19 prevention protocols. We have adopted the highest standards of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all our participants and visitors.”

SBA’s precautionary procedures align with the safety measures and guidelines issued by the UAE to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A detailed, health and safety protocol booklet shared with all publishers to serve as a guideline to ensure their protection and safety at the event. SBA will also ensure that both publishers and visitors comply with all preventative measures including physical distancing and wearing of facemasks.

UAE residents who would like to visit the Expo Centre to purchase books will need to pre-book slots by registering themselves on on registration.sibf.com.