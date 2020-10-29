Azerbaijan shows concern over plight to Kashmiris in IIOJK
Azerbaijan has expressed the concern over the plight of Kashmiri people suffering immense abuse in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir at an event organized by Pakistan’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan in connection with Kashmir Black Day.
She made a special mention of the killing of children by the Indian forces and compared it to Azerbaijani children killed due to recent Armenian bombardment on civilian population.
The statement from Azerbaijan official comes days after Indian snatched another exclusive right of Kashmiri people in the occupied valley by allowing outsider to buy land in the territory.
Earlier, non-residents were not allowed to purchase land in the valley but the BJP-led government has now amended the land ownership laws.
