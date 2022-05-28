Saba Qamar’s new dance video goes viral

Saba Qamar is a talented, bold and beautiful actress of Pakistani showbiz industry. She takes up every project with full zeal.

Her latest film Kamli directed by Sarmad Khoosat is all set to hit screens on 3rd June. The team of Kamli is busy these days promoting their film at various forums.

The star actress won the hearts of the fans with her killer dance moves during a presser on Saturday. The other team members of Kamli were also present on the occasion. In the viral clip, she can be seen dancing and enjoying the moment.

