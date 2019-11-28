Tecno rumored to launch pop-up camera phone by 2020

LAHORE - Established in 2006, TECNO Mobiles have profoundly changed the dynamics of smartphones ever since their arrival. Keeping its legacy of creating the best features while keeping the prices low, Tecno is all set to launch its new design that is currently only available in high priced phones.

Till now, we have only seen Pop up camera phones with an insanely high price. Tecno reportedly making an effort to keep its user in the trend game by producing another budget-friendly phone with this exceptionally classic feature of Pop Up camera and the expected price for this phone is under PKR/-30,000.

The model name is still not confirmed but it’s rumoured that the upcoming model will have 48 MP Pop up Quad AI camera and will not only leave other brands behind with its high-quality image results but will also give chance to people from every class of income to enjoy this divine experience.

It’s also rumoured that upcoming device is expected to be launched early in 2020 from Camon series. One after the other, Tecno is giving us experiences that could only be imagined with high-end expensive phones.

Nowadays who wants to get into the hassle of low memory when the brand is ready to offer phones at a minimal price with the same specification and even better results?

According to rumoured that this Pop up phone is embedded with 6GB+ 128 GB, TECNO’s upcoming Pop Up is going to be a struggle-free experience providing a great memory space and a long battery time.

This is definitely a refined invention in the world of selfies as it exhibits the 48-megapixel front camera delivering a smooth experience having an edge to customize the conditions around the user resulting in great camera quality even in low light. What else do you demand from a mid-range phone?