Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Share

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi has yet again set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves on her new song “Kusu Kusu”.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and posted a new dance video. In the video, she can be seen dancing on her latest song “Kusu Kusu” with a choreographer Awez Darbar. The video went viral in no time. The duo can be seen dancing in a car.

Nora wrote “Lets go guys #Kusukusuchallenge in ur car.. show me what u got! tag me.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWN2R6oArMx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Dilbar girl will be the guest judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer season 2 with Terence, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWFeXl_A6ym/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'Kusu Kusu' - Nora Fatehi reveals her heavy ... 02:33 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

Bollywood glitz and glam dancing goddess Nora Fatehi syas she put her sweat and blood into the shooting of her latest ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the ...
03:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Videos of alleged buying, selling of votes leak ...
12:33 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
ISPR releases first episode of new drama ...
09:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video ...
07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Caught on camera: DC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas under ...
07:31 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza launch their ...
07:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the internet
03:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr