Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi has yet again set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves on her new song “Kusu Kusu”.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and posted a new dance video. In the video, she can be seen dancing on her latest song “Kusu Kusu” with a choreographer Awez Darbar. The video went viral in no time. The duo can be seen dancing in a car.

Nora wrote “Lets go guys #Kusukusuchallenge in ur car.. show me what u got! tag me.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWN2R6oArMx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Dilbar girl will be the guest judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer season 2 with Terence, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWFeXl_A6ym/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link