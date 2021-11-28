Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the internet

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan has let her fans mesmerised with her killer dance moves in the new video.

‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ star can be seen dancing along with choreographer Nigah Jee. Mahira looks breathtaking in a green outfit.

Blockbuster drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics alike for its spectacular plotline and heart-winning performances.

While the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.

