Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the internet
Share
Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan has let her fans mesmerised with her killer dance moves in the new video.
‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ star can be seen dancing along with choreographer Nigah Jee. Mahira looks breathtaking in a green outfit.
Blockbuster drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and critics alike for its spectacular plotline and heart-winning performances.
While the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWyJPniA5QO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Mahira Khan and others dance their heart out at ... 03:30 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Blockbuster drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is definitely a fan favourite and has been loved by the public and ...
- Shaheen Afridi becomes Test cricket's highest wicket-taker in 202103:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
-
- Karachi's Green Line bus service to start from Dec 25: Asad Umar02:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
-
- BANvPAK: Tigers take 44 runs lead in first Test as Green Shirts all ...01:29 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
-
- ISPR releases first episode of new drama Sinf-e-Aahan09:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video of young girl making ...07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021