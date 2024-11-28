Pakistan, Zimbabwe lock horns for series decider third ODI encounter today

Fans are excited for the thrilling third ODI game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, as the Men in Green gear up to clinch the series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

After a clinical 10-wicket victory, Green Shirts are making the decider an eagerly anticipated clash. In the second ODI, Pakistan’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Abrar Ahmed, put in a clinical performance to restrict Zimbabwe to just 145 runs in 32.3 overs.

With both squads now on equal footing, the hosts will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing loss and make a strong statement in the series decider while Rizwan led side will look to build on their momentum and clinch the series, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling.

If we look back, teams chasing at Queens Sports Club struggled, with winning percentage of less than 40 percent. Pakistani team is ahead with 55 wins against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu