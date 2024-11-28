Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan, Zimbabwe lock horns for series decider third ODI encounter today

Pakistan Zimbabwe Lock Horns For Series Decider Third Odi Encounter Today

Fans are excited for the thrilling third ODI game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, as the Men in Green gear up to clinch the series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

After a clinical 10-wicket victory, Green Shirts are making the decider an eagerly anticipated clash. In the second ODI, Pakistan’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Abrar Ahmed, put in a clinical performance to restrict Zimbabwe to just 145 runs in 32.3 overs.

With both squads now on equal footing, the hosts will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing loss and make a strong statement in the series decider while Rizwan led side will look to build on their momentum and clinch the series, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling.

If we look back, teams chasing at Queens Sports Club struggled, with winning percentage of less than 40 percent. Pakistani team is ahead with 55 wins against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

PAKvZIM: Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in second ODI

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 28 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 279.1
Euro EUR 289.1 291.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.8 350.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.83 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 892.75 902.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.55 62.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.03 162.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.77 25.07
Omani Riyal OMR 715.5 724
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.91 8.06
Let me know

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search