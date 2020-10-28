Second COVID-19 wave: NCOC plans strict measures for 11 major cities after spike in corona cases

12:40 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
Second COVID-19 wave: NCOC plans strict measures for 11 major cities after spike in corona cases
ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has directed the provinces to ensure compliance of wearing of face masks at public places and to follow other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

In the NCOC meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar it has beeb decided to ensure wearing face mask particularly in bazaars, shopping malls, public transport and restaurants.

The forum also decided that weaning of face mask is mandatory both in government and private offices.

The meeting was briefed that the positivity ratio of Coronavirus cases has increased in 11 major cities of the country.

At present, 4,374 smart lockdowns have been imposed in Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Karachi, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad and other parts of the country to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The NCOC decided that in order yo deal with the second wave, SOPs will have to be strictly followed. 

