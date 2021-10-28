COVID cases dip as Pakistan sees 706 new infections, 9 deaths
COVID cases dip as Pakistan sees 706 new infections, 9 deaths
ISLAMABAD – As many countries see a surge in Covid-19 cases, Pakistan has been reporting the lowest cases of the novel disease since the country started measuring the infection ratio in April last year.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan on Thursday recorded 9 deaths while 706 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,269,234 while Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 1.42 percent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,239 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,219,174. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases has dropped to 23,439 while the death toll has soared to 28,414.

At least 468,776 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,653 in Punjab 177,723 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,813 Islamabad, 33,220 in Balochistan, 34,455 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,904 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,557 in Sindh, 5,733 KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,486 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,660,167 since the first case was reported.

